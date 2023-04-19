Solstein Capital LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,141. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

