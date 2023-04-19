Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $69.29. 1,878,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.71) to GBX 5,380 ($66.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.15) to GBX 5,790 ($71.65) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

