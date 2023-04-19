SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.97

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.97 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 83.76 ($1.04). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.01), with a volume of 5,056 shares.

SpaceandPeople Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.50, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.67.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.