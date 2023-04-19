SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 289,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,395. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

