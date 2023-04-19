Stack Financial Management Inc Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 1.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

Newmont Trading Down 0.9 %

Newmont stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $83.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

