Stack Financial Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.48. 440,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

