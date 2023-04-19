Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 978 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $229.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

