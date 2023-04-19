Stellar Trading Up 2.1% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $57.03 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001254 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009289 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,373 coins and its circulating supply is 26,777,810,386 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
