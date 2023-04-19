StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avinger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.