StockNews.com Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

MTB stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,292. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.64. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

