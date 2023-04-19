StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE NAVB opened at $0.26 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.50.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
