StockNews.com Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

