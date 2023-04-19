StockNews.com Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Sell

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

GameStop Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GME traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. 2,514,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,146. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GameStop by 457.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

