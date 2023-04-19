STP (STPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.19 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $95.16 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00029355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,282.58 or 1.00059112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05364156 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $6,992,355.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

