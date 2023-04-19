Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $85.30 million and $7.36 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.23 or 0.06755041 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00065708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,265,055 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.