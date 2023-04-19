Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Trading 3.1% Higher

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $300.18 and last traded at $299.89. 232,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,290,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

Stryker Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.72.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

