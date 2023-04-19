Sunrun Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,387,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,459,000 after buying an additional 395,803 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sunrun by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,321,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after buying an additional 143,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

