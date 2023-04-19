Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Trading Up 0.5%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Surge Components Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

