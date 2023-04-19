Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $1,374,840.86 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,374,840.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,248.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Louis Steffens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12.

On Friday, March 31st, Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $747,659.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16.

On Thursday, March 9th, Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 754,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

