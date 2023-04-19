TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,071,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after buying an additional 1,296,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,999,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after buying an additional 290,783 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.3 %

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 439,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.