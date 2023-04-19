Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $699.33 million and $66.44 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004484 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,094,883,128 coins and its circulating supply is 5,901,827,712,509 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

