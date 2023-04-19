TerraClassicUSD One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.43 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $211.06 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,413,315 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,253,606 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

