Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.59. 112,275,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,590,578. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $572.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.28.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,254,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $332,773,000 after purchasing an additional 853,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.