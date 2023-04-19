Tether (USDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.71 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Tether has a total market cap of $81.24 billion and $39.71 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001292 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 84,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,186,008,779 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
