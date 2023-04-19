The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.42. The stock had a trading volume of 997,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,691. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

