The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.