The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

