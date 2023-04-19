Tobam Buys 188 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CDW were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.40. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

