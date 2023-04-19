Tobam Buys 2,911 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tobam raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 384.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 216,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 805,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,261,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

