Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 114,361 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 114,361 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. 1,971,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,495. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

