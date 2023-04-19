Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 240,456 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. 169,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

