Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 103,978 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,978 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $32,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.1 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 204,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

