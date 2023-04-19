Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 57,388 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up about 2.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $84,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 553.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 37.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.14.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 638,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,233. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

