Todd Asset Management LLC Has $20.51 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 261,813 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,354,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,413,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

