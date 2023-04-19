Todd Asset Management LLC Has $27.64 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $27,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. 965,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,350. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

