Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Masco worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 410.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masco by 28.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 121,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 314,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,384. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

