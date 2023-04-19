Tokocrypto (TKO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.17 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $183.52 million and $3.17 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars.

