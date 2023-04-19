Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.35. 5,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 3,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.