Toncoin Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00007766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.76 billion and approximately $22.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,287.49 or 1.00040798 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.30433089 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $18,257,132.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.