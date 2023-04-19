Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.79

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.79 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19). Totally shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 531,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on shares of Totally in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £36.47 million, a PE ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Totally news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt acquired 100,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($19,837.15). In other news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence bought 27,534 shares of Totally stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.12 ($6,133.05). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of Totally stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($19,837.15). 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

