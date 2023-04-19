Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Down 0.7%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.74). 29 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.75).
Town Centre Securities Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.72. The stock has a market cap of £68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.73 and a beta of 1.06.
Town Centre Securities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is presently -1,351.35%.
Insider Transactions at Town Centre Securities
Town Centre Securities Company Profile
Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.
Featured Stories
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.