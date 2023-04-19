Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average of $248.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

