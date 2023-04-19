Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 793.9% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.