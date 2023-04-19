Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 146,939 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

