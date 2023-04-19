Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,317 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

