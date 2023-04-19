TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRSWF. CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.