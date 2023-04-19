TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 6,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total transaction of $4,906,070.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $761.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,474. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $772.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $736.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.