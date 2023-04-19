Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Raised to $32.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

TMCI stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $25,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $25,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,365,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,539,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,790 shares of company stock worth $10,231,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,188,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

