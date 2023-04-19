Trinh Phung Sells 251 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.24. The company had a trading volume of 489,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.32. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.