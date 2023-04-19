Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.90 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64). Approximately 1,441,560 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,021,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.30 ($0.60).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77. The company has a market capitalization of £209.45 million, a P/E ratio of 866.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

